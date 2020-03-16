The speed of the collapse of airlines is breathtaking - Italy plans to take over Alitalia

Italy takes over national airline





The government already had a stake in the airline.





Air France KLM is talking about a bailout. On the weekend, Virgin Atlantic said the UK aviation industry will need 7.5B pounds in a bailout.







American Airlines announced it was virtually shutting down long-haul international travel. Airlines don't own planes and the lease payments are still due. It's looking like most global airlines might need bailouts.





Overall, that's not entirely surprising but the speed of it is ominous. It argues there are far more systemic risks and bond market risks and deficit risks than anyone is expecting.

