The stock market drop didn't jolt Congress into action on more stimulus

Each day it looks less likely

In a stunt this week, the Republican-controlled Senate tried to unveil a $300B stimulus package. Democrats immediately gave it the thumbs down and it's going nowhere.





What's most-notable is that dollar figure is lower than their previous package of $500B. It's a far cry from the $3.4 trillion the House has already passed. They're looking for something at least half of that.





One line of thinking is that that a stock market drop could put pressure on Congress to act. But with unemployment numbers continuing to fall along with US cases, that doesn't appear to be the case. Each day is also another day closer to the election.





Politico's Jake Sherman is out with some negative commentary.

