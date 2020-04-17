The stock to watch today is Gildead

Shares rise 10%



There is a lot of talk out there about the leak of the Gilead trial, in particular since it came one day before today's options expiry. Some of it is compelling





I have been watching Gilead shares for weeks because I believed that the data would leak. There are too many people who know whether or not the drug is effective. Yet GILD shares have been remarkably stable (indicating that it's not a miracle drug)... at least until today.





If this is an engineered squeeze by some kind of fund, then they will be covering their calls today and we will see steady selling throughout the day. Moreover, if there are people out there who know it's not a miracle drug, they'll be fading this rally.





I don't have any answers, but I think price action will be telling. If shares fall below $80, then it could take the entire market with it.





Another thing to consider is that Gilead is a huge company. This move has added $15B in market cap to it and Morgan Stanley is out with a note saying it's tough to see how the company can make that much money with this drug.





If you back it out, this drug could be a game-changer and also not be that financial impactful for Gildead. Yet at the moment, I think perception is reality and $80 is the line the in the sand for GILD and that's going to spill into the rest of the market.







The early results for GILD aren't great. So far the top-tick was at the open at $85.76 and we've drifted down to $83.76.





