The Suez Canal is hiking rates for 2022
Transiting the canal is about to get more expensive for ships.
- tolls are rising by 6% in 2022
- canal authorities are looking to take advantage of booming global freight movement, ship traffic across the globe is forecast to rise 7% in 2022
- dry bulk and liquefied petroleum gas carriers saw their rates up 5% in 2020
- LNG and cruise ships are exempt from the rise in 2022
The canal is the fastest shipping route between Asia and Europe, when container ships don't mess up that is! Remember this?