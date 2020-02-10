The Tesla of China sees deliveries fall 11.5% y/y in January, cites virus outbreak

Nio delivered just 1,598 electric vehicles last month

The firm cited that it achieved "satisfactory results despite the outbreak of novel coronavirus" and expects a further reduction in vehicle production and deliveries in February as well.





The virus outbreak is in part to blame but the thing about January economic data from China is that you also have to consider the shorter business days because of the Chinese New Year holiday break - in this case it even extended to the first week of February.







It is going to be interesting to see how the market reacts as we see more information parse through involving businesses and consumer activity with regards to the virus outbreak.