The timing of US testing is key

Wherever they test, they find more cases





The point when the US starts widespread testing is when the number of cases are going to explode.





Take Iceland, which now has 34 cases. That's the highest per capita in the world but every case there so far is from a traveler, with virtually all of them from Italy.



What's the difference between Iceland and the rest of the world? They're testing more. I strongly suspect that coronavirus is spreading widely an globally yet the market is unwilling to fully embrace that until it's shown in the data.





The latest from US officials is that 75,000 test kits will be sent out this week. That should kick off a bump up in cases but the real surge won't hit until they can test millions. Of course, the more time that goes by without adequate testing means more people will get infected in the interim.







I won't underestimate the incredible manufacturing capability of the United States but expect it to take 10 days to two weeks to get widespread testing into place and to get the results. That's when we may see an parabolic move in the number of cases and a corresponding move in gold.





It's interesting because that timing pivots right around the Fed decision. If it's a few days earlier or later, it could lead to more or less easing.

