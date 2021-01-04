The tone in markets continues to sour with UK nationwide lockdown coming

Tier 4 national lockdown coming to the UK

Multiple reports say Boris Johnson will announce that Tier 4 restrictions will be imposed everywhere. Schools will be closed. No more team games will be allowed in parks.





Cable is now down more than 100 pips to 1.3570 but the tone has worsened more broadly and that's helped to boost the US dollar.





Just in the past few minutes the move has extended with 20 pip gains in the US dollar across the board.