The top in GME was straight out of the movie The Big Short

Shares continue to fall in the pre-market

The GameStop mania is over.

Shares closed at $225 yesterday but are down to $135 in the pre-market. Diamond hands makes for a good meme but no one is immune to pulling the parachute when a market is in freefall.

On twitter yesterday, I highlighted this post on the front page of WallStreetBets, which is almost a carbon copy from the famous scene in The Big Short. She bought $113,000 worth of GME shares at $323. If the opening price holds, she's down $65,000 (if you can believe anything on the internet).
What caught my attention, is that the post is a carbon copy of the stripper scene in The Big Short:


Looking at WallStreetBets now, it's turned into a parody of itself with a series of desperate conspiracy theories and non-stop pumping.

I don't doubt that they can cobble together one last gasp higher but it seems everyone there has lost sight that this is a money-losing video game retailer, not a class war.
