The 'travel bubble' between Hong Kong And Singapore has been delayed
OK, back to coronavirus news:
- There had been an arrangement to allow some air travellers between Hong Kong and Singapore to forgo quarantine, beginning November 22
- This ahs been has been delayed after case number in Hong Kong began climbing again
- Hong Kong announced a delay of at least two weeks to the air travel bubble on Saturday
- as the city confirmed 43 new cases - including 13 cases that officials have not been able to trace.
- This, the 14-day quarantine period still applies
- Hong Kong's Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Edward Yau, said the air travel bubble would be revisited early next month