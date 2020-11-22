The 'travel bubble' between Hong Kong And Singapore has been delayed

You'll all just have to make do with the stock market, K?

Kidding. Not a bubble. No way.





OK, back to coronavirus news:

There had been an arrangement to allow some air travellers between Hong Kong and Singapore to forgo quarantine, beginning November 22

This ahs been has been delayed after case number in Hong Kong began climbing again

Hong Kong announced a delay of at least two weeks to the air travel bubble on Saturday

as the city confirmed 43 new cases - including 13 cases that officials have not been able to trace.

This, the 14-day quarantine period still applies

Hong Kong's Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Edward Yau, said the air travel bubble would be revisited early next month







