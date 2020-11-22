The 'travel bubble' between Hong Kong And Singapore has been delayed

OK, back to coronavirus news:
  • There had been an arrangement to allow some air travellers between Hong Kong and Singapore to forgo quarantine, beginning  November 22
  • This ahs been has been delayed after case number in Hong Kong began climbing again
  • Hong Kong announced a delay of at least two weeks to the air travel bubble on Saturday
  • as the city confirmed 43 new cases - including 13 cases that officials have not been able to trace.
  • This, the 14-day quarantine period still applies
  • Hong Kong's Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Edward Yau, said the air travel bubble would be revisited early next month



