Cases rise by 2.3% vs 1.4% average of the last 7 days





The fear from the reopening of the US economy is that there is a setback the number of cases that requires a re-thinking of the reopening. Trends like this will not be welcomed.







The Florida Covid 19 cases rose by 2.3%, reaching 58,764 vs. 57,447 prior day. The gain of 2.3 compares unfavorably to the 1.4% average seen over the previous 7 days.