The Trump-Bolton rift may have been about easing Iran sanctions - report

Oil drops

WTI crude fell another $1 after Bloomberg reported that Trump discussed easing Iran sanctions in order to restart talks. Bolton 'forcefully' argued against the move while Mnuchin supported it. Later in the day, Trump fired his national security advisor.





Trump may meet Iran's Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN during the week of Sept 23.





WTI is down $1.27 on the day to $56.15. USD/CAD also ran to a session high, hitting 1.3197.

