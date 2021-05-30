The UK is abandoning COVID-19 vaccine passport plans

UK Telegraph with the news of the dropping of the passport requirement.

Covid-19 passports a legal requirement for large events are set to be dropped

UK Times:

Facemasks and work from home guidance could remain in place after June 21 under government plans to "prioritise" the end of social distancing if the Indian variant continues to surge, The Times has been told.















