The UK petrol (gasoline) shortage - a shortage of qualified delivery drivers
We posted last week on the shortage of fuel at UK petrol stations:
The shortage is not a shortage of product, its a shortage of delivery drivers. Via UK media:
- Supply chain delays caused by the shortage of HGV drivers are not unique to the UK's downstream oil sector. They are being seen across the country's economy, notably in the food industry. Freight industry group Logistic UK estimates that the country needs around 90,000 more HGV drivers. The UK's Road Haulage Association published a report on the shortage in July, in which it identified Brexit, Covid-19, an ageing workforce, tax changes and unsatisfactory pay as being among the key factors.
The UK government is suspending competition law to allow energy firms to co-ordinate amongst themselves to get fuel quickly to where its needed.