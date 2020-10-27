The UK reports 22,885 new coronavirus cases vs. 20,890 yesterday

Covid statistics from the UK

The UK Covid statistics are being released with increases in both the case count and the death count for the day:
  • cases rise to 22,885 from 20,890 previously
  • deaths rise to 367 vs. 102 previously
