The UK's new approach to isolating arrivals from high-risk coronavirus countries

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A summary of the new system in the UK:

  • a negative test result will release passengers from need to self-isolate
  • new covid testing scheme for passengers arriving from high-risk countries, reducing self-isolation period by a week or more
  • passengers wishing to take a test to reduce self-isolation period will have to pay for it privately and use a provider from a government-approved list
  • UK government says England's new testing scheme will give passengers the confidence to book international trips
  • From December 15 passengers arriving in England from high-risk countries will have to self-isolate for 5 days, then have option to take a test
