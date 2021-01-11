The UK's Sunak says the economy will get worse before it gets better
Rishi Sunak is the UK chancellor
ICYMI, he was speaking in the House of Commons, saying that while the vaccine provides hope, there was a need for tougher national restrictions to contain the spread of the virus and that this would have a "further significant economic impact".
- and the economy is going to get worse before it gets better"
Guardian has more, although I'm sure there are other reports around in UK media should you prefer those.