The UN Security Council will meet this week to discuss North Korea

Reuters (citing diplomats and a request from the United States) report the council will meet on Wednesday 

  • it will discuss North Korea's recent missile launches 
Over the weekend NK conducted an unspecified "very important test" at its Dongchang-ri satellite launch site
I wonder if we'll see a yen response? NK issues have, in the past, prompted yen buying (a flight to liquidity response, the USD also a beneficiary) but this has diminished. 

