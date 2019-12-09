The UN Security Council will meet this week to discuss North Korea
Reuters (citing diplomats and a request from the United States) report the council will meet on Wednesday
- it will discuss North Korea's recent missile launches
Over the weekend NK conducted an unspecified "very important test" at its Dongchang-ri satellite launch site
--
I wonder if we'll see a yen response? NK issues have, in the past, prompted yen buying (a flight to liquidity response, the USD also a beneficiary) but this has diminished.