The UN Security Council will meet this week to discuss North Korea

Reuters (citing diplomats and a request from the United States) report the council will meet on Wednesday

it will discuss North Korea's recent missile launches

Over the weekend NK conducted an unspecified "very important test" at its Dongchang-ri satellite launch site

--

I wonder if we'll see a yen response? NK issues have, in the past, prompted yen buying (a flight to liquidity response, the USD also a beneficiary) but this has diminished.











