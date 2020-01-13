The US and China are restarting their Comprehensive Economic Dialogue semi-annual talks

The Wall Street Journal has the news that the twice yearly talks are to be revived.

There had been talks like this previously but President Trump dismissed them. But, it looks like they're back!
  • semiannual talks on economic reform, dispute resolution 
  • to be led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He,
  • set to be announced on January 15 alongside the signing of the phase-one trade deal 
  • new talks will be separate from negotiations over a second phase of the trade deal
Also:
  • Mnuchin will confer "on a regular basis" with Liu on macroeconomic issues
  • sessions are expected to include PBOC head  Yi Gang and Fed Chair Powell
