The US and EU have issued a joint statement with strong concerns over China

A US / EU joint statement has been issued following talks Washington Thursday.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and the Secretary General of the European External Action Service, Stefano Sannino met.

Reuters report that:

the US & EU expressed strong concern over China's "problematic and unilateral actions" in the South and East China Seas and the Taiwan Strait.

That doesn't come as much of a surprise, similar concerns have been expressed from both parties in the recent past.







