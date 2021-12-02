The US and EU have issued a joint statement with strong concerns over China
A US / EU joint statement has been issued following talks Washington Thursday.
- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and the Secretary General of the European External Action Service, Stefano Sannino met.
Reuters report that:
- the US & EU expressed strong concern over China's "problematic and unilateral actions" in the South and East China Seas and the Taiwan Strait.
That doesn't come as much of a surprise, similar concerns have been expressed from both parties in the recent past.