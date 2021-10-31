The US and EU reached an agreement on steel over the weekend

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The US and the EU have reached an arrangement for trade in low-carbon steel and aluminium.

  • Tariffs were levied on EU steel and aluminium by the previous US administration
  • Some tariffs will be maintained but  "limited volumes" of EU-produced metals can be brought  into the US duty free.
Via Reuters:
  • The agreement requires EU steel and aluminum to be entirely produced in the bloc - a standard known as "melted and poured" - to qualify for duty-free status. The provision is aimed at preventing metals from China and non-EU countries from being minimally processed in Europe before export to the United States


