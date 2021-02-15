The US and most of Canada is out for holidays today as cold weather bears down

The weather and the holiday might keep a lid on price action





Oftentimes on US holidays, the rest of the market takes a day off but it's been a lively start to the week with some solid moves in GBP, JPY and CAD among others.





The economic calendar is light given that the US and most of Canada is out today but there are a couple minor Canadian releases with Jan housing starts at 1315 GMT and manufacturing sales at 1330 GMT.





The spot to watch today is going to be energy with WTI rising above $60 and natural gas exploding higher at some price points on a deep freeze extending all the way to Texas.

