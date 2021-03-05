The US and UK are considering additional sanctions against Russia - perhaps even its sovereign debt

This report from Bloomberg citing unnamed people familiar:

U.S. and U.K. are weighing additional penalties against Russia over the use of chemical weapons

Options canvassed include sanctions against oligarchs through to what Bloomberg refer to as "the extreme step of targeting the nation's sovereign debt"

Yes, that would be at the extreme end of the spectrum.





Bloomberg adds:

One trigger for additional steps would be if Russia continues to stonewall an investigation into Navalny's poisoning, one person said.







