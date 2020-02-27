The US CDC confirms first case of coronavirus of unknown origin

ForexLive had this news an hour ago (more), it prompted the sell off on Globex of US stock index futures



CDC now:

CDC Confirms Possible Instance of Community Spread of COVID-19 in U.S.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 in California in a person who reportedly did not have relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient with COVID-19.At this time, the patient's exposure is unknown. It's possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States.



Not a good development.



