The US CDC confirms first case of coronavirus of unknown origin

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

ForexLive had this news an hour ago (more), it prompted the sell off on Globex of US stock index futures

CDC now:
CDC Confirms Possible Instance of Community Spread of COVID-19 in U.S.
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 in California in a person who reportedly did not have relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient with COVID-19.At this time, the patient's exposure is unknown. It's possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States. 
Not a good development. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose