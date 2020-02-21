The US CDC: Coronavirus is a tremendous public health threat

CDC's latest comment on the coronavirus

The Center for Disease Control is out saying:

coronavirus is a tremendous public health threat



Says future human to human transmission in the US is very possible and even likely









ForexLive In other coronavirus news, Italy has reported 10 new confirmed cases bringing their countries total to 16.

The CDC strongly opposed the Trump administrations insistence that 14 coronavirus-stricken Americans from the cruise ship in Japan, be flown back to the US on a plane full of healthy people. The State Department argued that the 18 seats were cordoned off with a 10 foot high plastic on all sides and that infectious disease doctors would be on board.