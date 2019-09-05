The US-China meeting is a potential game-changer and the technicals confirm it

Roll with the punches





A few weeks ago, the US and China trade war appeared to be escalating out of control. Now it seems like it could fizzle.





I'm doubtful that it's resolved so easily but the meeting is a month away and so long as it remains on track, then risk assets are poised to recover.





The S&P 500 has been trading in a box all month but will break out to the upside today.







Confirmation of the better mood would come if oil can climb another $1.00 and break its box as well. In FX, USD/JPY is a handful of pips away from breaking the post-tariff highs at 107.10 while AUD/USD has already crossed that line to the best levels since July 31.





You can't fight the technicals and unless something changes in the next few hours, then the trade is to go-with-the-flow.

