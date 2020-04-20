The US-China relationship is headed towards a true breakdown

Anger is brewing

People want a scapegoat for the pain of COVID-19 and in the US at least, it's going to be China.





I'm not even weighing in on who is responsible for anything. There's not going to be anything rational about the blame game. There's nothing rational about racism either, but it's coming. I'm sure of it.







Listen to this rant

It's not just TV either. On Saturday Trump warned China it should face consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the pandemic.





"It could have been stopped in China before it started and it wasn't, and the whole world is suffering because of it," Trump said.





He even hinted at a larger conspiracy. He asked if coronavirus was "a mistake that got out of control, or was it done deliberately?"







On Saturday Senator Lindsey Graham also floated the idea of sanctions and defaulting on debt to China:





"Cancelling debt is something we could do. You know China is the largest state sponsor of pandemics in the world. Iran is the largest state sponsor of terrorism. We sanctioned the hell out of Iran for spreading terrorism - we ought to sanction the hell out of China for spreading pandemics."



Forget the virus itself, the implosion of the US-China relationship alone is worth -20% from the all-time highs in the S&P 500 and at least 10 percentage points in global growth over time.

