The US could break its single-day coronavirus record today

The April 24 high was 36,188





The jumps in daily cases in California, Arizona and Texas today likely put the US within striking distance of the April 24 record high daily case rate of 36,188, according to Bloomberg.







The market has brushed aside COVID-19 headlines today after brief dips but that's a headline that could linger.





The good news is that US deaths and hopsitalizations are still way below the peak. I believe that's a combination of several factors:

Better treatments

More testing

A younger cohort of cases For instance, Florida said the median age of new cases today was just 33. For now that's good news but if young people are getting many cases, the next step may be more transmission from young to old. The hospitalization rate for those in their 20s are estimated at 4% compared to +20% for those over 60.









