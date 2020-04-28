The US dollar is showing some life
Bid for dollars emerges ahead of the equity open
The story in European trade was the weakness in the US dollar but the move is a bit more nuanced in the past few minutes.
USD/CAD and USD/JPY remain near the lows but the dollar is recovering some of the lost ground against the euro and pound.
Here's a look at EUR/USD:
I think this is a bit of flow related to equities. There were so many earnings at the open and a lot of the dogs are bouncing big today because some of the numbers and commentary weren't as bad as feared.