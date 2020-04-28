The US dollar is showing some life

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Bid for dollars emerges ahead of the equity open

The story in European trade was the weakness in the US dollar but the move is a bit more nuanced in the past few minutes.

USD/CAD and USD/JPY remain near the lows but the dollar is recovering some of the lost ground against the euro and pound.

Here's a look at EUR/USD:
I think this is a bit of flow related to equities. There were so many earnings at the open and a lot of the dogs are bouncing big today because some of the numbers and commentary weren't as bad as feared.
