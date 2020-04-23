The US dollar is under heavy selling pressure

There's no single reason for the sudden weakness in the US dollar but the backdrop is:

Merkel talking about huge fiscal stimulus

Gold nearing the 8-year highs

Risk appetite positive with the S&P 500 up 1.1%

Talk of more Fed action on state and local debt

What's fascinating is that the bond market isn't taking part in this move at all. Yields are pretty much flat on the day.





You wonder about US political risks and country-specific worries around the virus but there's nothing new there in the past few hours.







At some point you just need to roll with the technicals and it looks like DXY is rejecting a breakout to the upside here:









