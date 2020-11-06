The US dollar was undoubtedly the loser of election week

The dollar trailed badly this week





Here is a look at the performance of major currencies this week.







The top of the list is easier to explain because of the explosion higher in equities but the dollar underperforming underscores some of the domestic factors. Less stimulus in the years ahead will mean weaker US relative growth. There are still things to be excited about -- like housing -- but the wide-open taps in other countries may make investing there a better value.

