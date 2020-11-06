The US dollar was undoubtedly the loser of election week

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The dollar trailed badly this week

The dollar trailed badly this week

Here is a look at the performance of major currencies this week.

The top of the list is easier to explain because of the explosion higher in equities but the dollar underperforming underscores some of the domestic factors. Less stimulus in the years ahead will mean weaker US relative growth. There are still things to be excited about -- like housing -- but the wide-open taps in other countries may make investing there a better value.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose