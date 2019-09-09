The US economic calendar isn't exactly full of inspiration today
Not much on the agenda
Nothing notable on the economic calendar.
Friday featured US and Canadian jobs reports to cap off a busy week but it starts with a much lighter calendar today. The lone item on the agenda is late in the day with the 1900 GMT (3 pm ET) release of US consumer credit. It's never a market mover. The Canadian calendar is empty.
The spot to watch once again will be the UK as Boris Johnson tries to find a way to call an election and avoid an embarrassing walk-back on his pledge to leave Oct 31.