The US economic calendar picks up on Thursday
What's coming up in the day ahead
Thursday features a renewed focus on US job losses along with some key sentiment surveys.
Here's a rundown on data schedule:
- Philly Fed
- Initial jobless claims
- Markit services PMI
- Markit manufacturing PMI
- Existing home sales
- Fed's Williams
- Fed's Powell (Fed Listens event so probably nothing)
- Fed's Clarida
- Canadian ADP employment
The thing is, the market has tuned out economic data since the beginning of the pandemic so there's no reason it should suddenly tune in. However the numbers on European PMIs have been stronger than anticipated this week so perhaps you see some enthusiasm if we get the same from the US.