The US economic calendar picks up on Thursday

Thursday features a renewed focus on US job losses along with some key sentiment surveys.

Here's a rundown on data schedule:

Philly Fed

Initial jobless claims

Markit services PMI

Markit manufacturing PMI

Existing home sales

Fed's Williams

Fed's Powell (Fed Listens event so probably nothing)

Fed's Clarida



Canadian ADP employment

The thing is, the market has tuned out economic data since the beginning of the pandemic so there's no reason it should suddenly tune in. However the numbers on European PMIs have been stronger than anticipated this week so perhaps you see some enthusiasm if we get the same from the US.

