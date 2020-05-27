The US economic calendar picks up tomorrow

There are a few notable economic releases in the US tomorrow:

Weekly initial jobless claims (another 2.1m claims expected)

April prelim durable goods orders

The second look at Q1 GDP (exp -4.8%)

Weekly US oil inventories (delayed a day because of the holiday)

Pending home sales for April



There hasn't been a single instance of weekly claims hurting sentiment throughout the pandemic and I don't see why that would change now. The risk is that claims are lower than anticipated and that would add to optimism. GDP is old news. Durable goods could offer some insight, but it's already a bit stale.

