The US economic recovery - V, W or Nike shaped?

The shape of the US economic recovery ahead is much discussed, will it be L, V, U, or W shaped? Seriously, this is a debate!

Now there is a new contender - the Nike Swoosh shaped recovery. This is probably a read for the weekend with a glass of something (really strong most likely) in hand:

the recovery could be shaped more like a Nike swoosh. The bottoming out process may take a little longer to take hold, but once the rebound starts it would be steady and gradual.





Why not ASICS shaped instead?



