The US economic recovery - V, W or Nike shaped?

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The shape of the US economic recovery ahead is much discussed, will it be L, V, U, or W shaped? Seriously, this is a debate!

Now there is a new contender - the Nike Swoosh shaped recovery. This is probably a read for the weekend with a glass of something (really strong most likely) in hand:
  • the recovery could be shaped more like a Nike swoosh. The bottoming out process may take a little longer to take hold, but once the rebound starts it would be steady and gradual.
Piece is here if you'd like more.

Why not ASICS shaped instead?
See here for global coronavirus case data
