The US election is now a referendum on stimulus and deficit spending

Do deficits matter or not?





Trump's surprise declaration that Republicans are abandoning stimulus talks because Democrats asked for too much sets up a definitive question in the election:





Do voters want stimulus, high spending and deficits? Or austerity?

That's the defining question of this decade.







I have written many times that I believe that we're in the era of easy money from governments and central banks so you know where I come down. I believe that voters don't want austerity and don't care about deficits anymore. I think this will sink Republican election hopes and it makes the odds of a Democratic sweep followed by massive stimulus much more likely.





Still, it may come down to one or two Senate seats and in the short-term the market has to be frightened that there will be no short-term stimulus and a divided Congress, meaning that long-term stimulus isn't coming either. On top of that, the economy is going to level out between now and January.





In the short term, expect more selling in equities.





