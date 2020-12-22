The US has further restricted visas for China

The US has brought in further additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials

Secretary of State Pompeo said the restrictions affected officials believed to be responsible for or complicit in repressing religious practitioners, ethnic minority groups, dissidents and others.





"China's authoritarian rulers impose draconian restrictions on the Chinese people's freedoms of expression, religion or belief, association, and the right to peaceful assembly. The United States has been clear that perpetrators of human rights abuses like these are not welcome in our country"





And these actions do not yet appear over, U.S. Department of Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf said it too was looking at further restrictions on China, including:

tighter visa curbs on Chinese Communist Party members

a broader ban on goods made with forced labor



