The US has issued fresh warning of likely terror attacks by Iran, Hezbollah
Nobody will be surprised by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security warning of terror threats posed now
In a joint intelligence bulletin sent to law enforcement throughout the US
- Agencies said they on believed a physical attack would occur first overseas
- Also Iran likelt in the immediate term to attack the US in cyberspace
- Noted Iran has a history of making assassination attempts
- Noted also the terror threat by Iran's proxy Hezbollah