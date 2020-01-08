The US has issued fresh warning of likely terror attacks by Iran, Hezbollah

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Nobody will be surprised by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security warning of terror threats posed now 

In a joint intelligence bulletin sent to law enforcement throughout the US
  • Agencies said they on believed a physical attack would occur first overseas
  • Also Iran likelt in the immediate term to attack the US in cyberspace
  • Noted Iran has a history of making assassination attempts
  • Noted also the terror threat by Iran's proxy Hezbollah 

