The US has slashed visas for members of China's Communist Party from 10 years to 1 month

Posting as an ICYMI on a move to substantially restrict travel to the United States by members of China's ruling Communist Party and their families.

The new policy reduces the maximum validity length of the B1/B2 non-immigrant business and tourist visas for party members and their immediate family members from 10 years to one month

the US State Department said the measure was aimed at protecting the nation from the party's "malign influence,"

China, unsurprisingly, says the visa changes are an "escalated form of political oppression"















