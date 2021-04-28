The US is considering a major rollback in Iran sanctions to revive nuke deal

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Washington Post with the report that the Biden administration is considering a near wholesale rollback of some of the most stringent Trump-era sanctions imposed on Iran

  • in a bid to get the Islamic Republic to return to compliance with a landmark 2015 nuclear accord
WaPo citing "according to current and former U.S. officials and others familiar with the matter"

---
Talks are rolling on this week in Vienna re resuscitating the nuclear deal.

iran nuke
