The US is considering a major rollback in Iran sanctions to revive nuke deal
Washington Post with the report that the Biden administration is considering a near wholesale rollback of some of the most stringent Trump-era sanctions imposed on Iran
- in a bid to get the Islamic Republic to return to compliance with a landmark 2015 nuclear accord
WaPo citing "according to current and former U.S. officials and others familiar with the matter"
---
Talks are rolling on this week in Vienna re resuscitating the nuclear deal.