The US is delaying its trade deal with the UK over Brexit concerns (Northern Ireland issue)

Reuters with the report saying that talks with the UK on easing metals tariffs could not move ahead.

citing comments from a U.S. Commerce Department official in a Financial Times piece.

The official cited U.S. concerns at British threats to trigger Article 16 (this Article allows the UK or EU to suspend parts of the Brexit agreement that introduced some checks on the movement of goods to Northern Ireland from mainland Britain ... that's the in a nutshell description of A16).









Things that make you go ...