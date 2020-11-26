The US is on holiday but there is some Canadian news to come

It's not a holiday in Canada

Thanksgiving will make for a quiet market but there will be a few headlines to keep things moving.





I'll be watching out for signs that Barnier is going to travel to London. That will be a tell that the EU thinks a deal can be done on the weekend.







Virus news will also be in the mix. There might be some Canadian average weekly earnings data at the bottom of the hour as well.







In terms of data, it's quiet but the BOC's Macklem and Wilkins will appear at a parliamentary committee at 2030 GMT(3:30 pm ET).

