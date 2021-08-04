The US is putting together a plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated

The plan would make it compulsory for nearly all foreign visitors to the United States to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The mandate would be used as part of eventually lifting travel restrictions that currently prohibit much of the world from entering the US





Report comes via Reuters, citing an unnamed official in the Biden administration.





For now, inbound travel restrictions remain in place due to rising COVID-19 case loads and the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant.

Plans being made so that "in order to have a new system ready for when we can reopen travel".