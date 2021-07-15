The US is to sanction Chinese officials over Hong Kong

The US will impose sanctions on seven officials in China as soon as today (Friday).

over China's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong

The US will warn international businesses operating in HK about deteriorating conditions.





Reuters carry the report, citing 2 unidentified people "with knowledge of the situation".





More:

financial sanctions to target seven officials from China's Hong Kong liaison office (the department that oversees mainland China's control of HK via the security law).





---

As tensions have ramped up between the US and China over various issues (Xinjiang, HK, Taiwan) China has resorted to pushing back by imposing trade sanctions on Australia.