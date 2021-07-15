The US is to sanction Chinese officials over Hong Kong
The US will impose sanctions on seven officials in China as soon as today (Friday).
- over China's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong
The US will warn international businesses operating in HK about deteriorating conditions.
Reuters carry the report, citing 2 unidentified people "with knowledge of the situation".
More:
- financial sanctions to target seven officials from China's Hong Kong liaison office (the department that oversees mainland China's control of HK via the security law).
---
As tensions have ramped up between the US and China over various issues (Xinjiang, HK, Taiwan) China has resorted to pushing back by imposing trade sanctions on Australia.