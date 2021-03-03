The US issues an emergency warning on Microsoft email software

The hack attack on Msoft has been in the news for a few days, now an official US government alert issued.

Microsoft says that a sophisticated group of hackers linked to China has exploited its popular email service that allowed them to gain access to computers.

There are plenty of other sources of the news, like I said, this has been about for a few days.





Obviously this is not FX but something to be aware of regardless, especially if you may be vulnerable.