The US SEC has laid charges over fraudulent stockmarket tweets
The US Securities and Exchange Commission has laid fraud charges and frozen the assets of a California-based alleged scammer
- used social media to spread false information about a defunct company,
- while secretly profiting by selling his own holdings of the company's stock
The memo published by the SEC reads like a 'how-to' article on conducting such a fraud. What disgraceful conduct!
Its a minefield out there in social media land, take care.