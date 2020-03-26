The US Senate goes on holidays until April 20 after the coronavirus vote

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The US Senate is scheduled to head off for 'recess' after the vote.

If there are further issues to be dealt with by the Congress ahead, technical issues, calls for more action (perhaps if the spread of the virus worsens due to restrictions being lifted too soon, as the White House is proposing, perhaps if the economy deteriorates further) this could be problematic. 

Ructions in markets appear far from over. 

ForexLive
