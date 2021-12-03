The US Senate has voted to pass the bill to fund the government

This is the bill to prevent a government shut down on the weekend, it was passed in the lower house earlier.

60 votes were needed and the bill passed 68-29 (some Senators were not n Washington today and could not attend for the vote).





The bill now heads to US President Biden for signing. The bill funds the government through until the middle of February (the 18th). Debt ceiling negotiations continue and a vote on this is expected in the middle of December.