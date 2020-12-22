The US Senate will be next to vote on the coronavirus relief bill - here is one point to be wary of that may delay a vote

The US House of Representatives have approved the bill, with a clear majority of 359 to 53.

It now heads to the Senate for voting.





I wanted to provide a heads up just on a "hope for the best but plan for the worst" basis, which is, there is no requirement for the Senate to take up the bill prior to midnight. There had been a 'deadline' given funding for the government was set to expire at midnight but there is a 7-day continuing resolution to provide ongoing funding which, in effect, allows the Senate to delay the stimulus bill vote should they so wish.





Just a heads up for any 'shock' headline that might come later.







