The US set a new daily record for coronavirus cases on Thursday

39,327 new coronavirus infections were reported by state health departments on Thursday

  • the previous one day record high was 38,115, which was set the previous day, Wednesday. 
Texas, Alabama, Missouri and Nevada reported record daily highs

Death toll for the day was circa 2,500. New Jersey added 1,854 probable deaths to its overall tally

Graph is via Bianco Research:
