The US stock market has a re-think

More spending is the only certainty





Worries about higher rates, regulation and taxes have been washed away by optimism about spending.







Democratic Senator Wyden says he expects a vote on more covid stimulus early on. That's going to be music to the market's ears.







There was a consensus around this being bad for stocks but I maintained that was ridiculous.





If there is some equity kicking and screaming on a Democrat win, I'll buy that dip.



After the early hiccup, that's starting to unfold. The S&P 500 is up 21 points to 3748 and continues to eat into the opening-day drop.