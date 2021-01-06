The US stock market has a re-think

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

More spending is the only certainty

Worries about higher rates, regulation and taxes have been washed away by optimism about spending.

Democratic Senator Wyden says he expects a vote on more covid stimulus early on. That's going to be music to the market's ears.

There was a consensus around this being bad for stocks but I maintained that was ridiculous.

If there is some equity kicking and screaming on a Democrat win, I'll buy that dip.
After the early hiccup, that's starting to unfold. The S&P 500 is up 21 points to 3748 and continues to eat into the opening-day drop.

